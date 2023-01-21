'If You Ever Wanna Make A Movie Here, Let's Talk': James Cameron To SS Rajamouli

Cameron also spoke to Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani, who recently won a Golden Globe, he said," And you composed, right? Because I saw you at the Golden Globes. The score, it's kind of amazing. Because I like the music to kinda stay out of the way and kinda come on in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you are using the music very differently."

Rajamouli had previously shared a snippet from the conversation on Twitter and also shared pictures from the same.

RRR has left the audience and critics enthralled in the West. The film recently won a Golden Globe Award for its energetic track, 'Naatu Naatu.' Moreover, winning two Critics Choice Awards in the categories, 'Best Foreign Language Film' and 'Best Song.'

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and more.