Karthi’s 'Viruman'-Tovino’s 'Thallumaala': South’s Theatrical Releases This Week

Kannada cinema’s Popular Star V Ravichandran was last seen in the director’s chair six years ago. He makes a comeback as a director with Ravi Bopanna, a remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. The story revolves around a retired cop and the truth behind the accident of his ex-wife. The film stars V Ravichandran, Kiccha Sudeep, and Kavya Shetty in the lead roles and it releases on 12 August.