Reality (Show) Check : Indians’ Craze for ‘Bigg Boss’ Is the Same Across Regions

Regional Cross Promotions

In addition, the south stars never shy away from cross-promoting each other's shows and films.

Haasan made a special appearance in Bigg Boss Malayalam ahead of the Vikram promotions. In 2020, Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Telugu contestants connected with Kamal over a video call to wish him on his birthday. Kamal had joined them live from the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Samantha, who filled the shoes of her former father-in-law Nagarjuna, for the Dussehra special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, created a huge buzz back then. Haasan has also promoted his film Viswaroopam 2 on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 in 2018, which was hosted by Jersey star Nani.

The opportunity to see stars from across industries cross-promoting their work, has also played an important role in increasing the viewership of the show down south.