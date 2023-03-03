'Taj Divided By Blood' Review: Mughal 'Game of Thrones' Lacks Depth & Intrigue

Akbar is arguably the beating heart of the show. He controls almost all the characters with an iron grip and every time someone falters they are executed. It’s pretty simplistic and rightfully so and even though his wives seem to have some influence over him it’s seldom strong enough to drive the plot into motion.

Moreover, Shah is more than convincing while essaying the role of Akbar. Bose may not be at his villainous best as Mirza Hakim but he makes do with the cards he is dealt with. Aashim Gulati's Salim leaves no stone unturned to fit into the mould of the lovesick hero - but there are only so many ways in which you can look inebriated. In the end, it's Aditi's compelling presence that deserved more attention but got none.

One of the major pitfalls of the show is its incapacity to dig a little deeper into the characters – Salim is an opium lover with a heart of gold, Jodha (Sandhya Mridul) is a concerned mother, Akbar is a ruthless ruler – their characterization can be condensed in three to four adjectives.