Is Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager' Better Than Its British Original?

Yet, one can’t help but miss the British original show of the same name which starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in lead roles. The mini-series borrowed its sleek style is James-Bond-esque – old-fashioned but also keeping up with the times.

Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) is confident, calm, self-deprecating and unbelievably attractive. In the Indian adaptation, Shaan Sengupta (Kapur) is simmering with anger, one-tonal and also exceptionally handsome.

The portrayal of the same role is different, not in kind but in degree. Tom honed the character – he has an understated charm that helped him become the sauve spy. He seamlessly gets involved in Richard's (Laurie) illegal arms business while Kapur, comparatively, falters at convincing us that he truly belongs in an exotic beach mansion with these dangerous arms dealers.