‘Salaam Venky’ Trailer: Revathy's Bittersweet Film on Mother-Son Relationship

The trailer for 'Salaam Venky' also features Aamir Khan's cameo.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

The trailer for filmmaker Revathy's upcoming drama, Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Prakash Raj, and Rahul Bose was released on 14 November. The film follows the story of a Sujata (played by Kajol), who strives against every obstacle her ailing son, Venky (played by Vishal) faces, in order to help him live his life to the fullest.

The trailer begins with Sujata and Venkatesh aka Venky, who share a close bond. The film showcases how the mother will do anything to keep her son safe but meanwhile is unsure about how she will help him fulfil his one last wish.

Besides the leads, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Produced by Suuraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja, Salaam Venky will hit the silver screens on 9 December.

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Kajol   Rahul Bose 

Read More
