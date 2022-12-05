Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces His First Non-Film Music Album 'Sukoon'
'Sukoon' will be launched on 7 December on all the major streaming apps.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his first non-film music album 'Sukoon' on 5 December. As per the press release, the album will be launched on 7 December on all the major streaming apps.
This isn't Bhansali's first musical project; he has previously composed music for his famous directorials like Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
His album, 'Sukoon' (peace in English), was created during the two years of lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating ‘SUKOON’. I hope you find the same while listening,” the filmmaker said in a statement.
Furthermore, the album consists of nine songs performed by Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi.
The music label Saregama India Ltd's Managing Director, Vikram Mehra, stated that their company is not only thrilled but also proud of their unique partnership with Bhansali.
"If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love ‘SUKOON’, a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry," Mehra added in his statement.
Besides, Bhansali is currently working on his upcoming web-series debut, Heeramandi. The show will feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles. The series will premiere on Netflix in 2023.
