ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer Singh, Alia, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrate Sanjay Bhansali's 60th Birthday
Sanjay Leela Bhansali invited his close friends to a white colour-themed birthday bash at his residence.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
ADVERTISEMENT
On 24 February, Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 60. From Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha to Ranveer Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari, the Gangubai Kathiwadi filmmaker invited his close friends to his residence for a white colour-themed celebration.
Hydari and Sinha will be next seen in Bhansali Productions and Netflix's upcoming collaborative project, Heeramandi - which flaunts an ensemble cast.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Sonakshi Sinha
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×