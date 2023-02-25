Ranveer Singh, Alia, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrate Sanjay Bhansali's 60th Birthday

On 24 February, Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 60. From Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha to Ranveer Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari, the Gangubai Kathiwadi filmmaker invited his close friends to his residence for a white colour-themed celebration.

Hydari and Sinha will be next seen in Bhansali Productions and Netflix's upcoming collaborative project, Heeramandi - which flaunts an ensemble cast.