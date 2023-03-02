Pics: Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari Attend Taj: Divided by Blood Screening
Taj: Divided by Blood stars Naseeruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, in lead roles.
The makers of Taj: Divided by Blood held a special screening of the show in Mumbai on Tuesday, 1 March. Produced by Zee5, the web series stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati, and Taaha Shah, among others, in pivotal roles.
The screening was attended by the entire cast of the show, including several other Bollywood celebrities such as Jimmy Shergill, Bobby Deol, and Huma Qureshi, among others.
Here are some photos from the event:
