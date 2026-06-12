'Raakh' Review: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre in a Mystery Redeemed By Grief

A fictionalised retelling of the infamous 1978 Ranga-Billa case, Raakh opens with the disappearance of Sahil and Suman Arora—a brother-sister duo who go missing on their way to the All India Radio office. Their disappearance puts the spotlight on the police and the city administration.

Ali Fazal plays Jayprakash, the sub-inspector who is tasked with the responsibility of investigating the murder. Rakesh Bedi—still riding on the high of Dhurandhar’s success—plays Jayprakash’s father, Ghanshyam. He brings his son homemade mutton to the police station every night. Ghanshyam uses his food and hospitality as a weapon to win over the police staff.

Sonali Bendre is Mona Arora, a grief-stricken mother who is stuck in denial—she cannot accept that her kids are dead. Aamir Bashir is Colonel Ashok Arora—the father of the missing kids—whose privilege as an ex-army man compels the police to act swiftly.