'Kohrra' Season 2: Why So Many Crime Dramas Turn Punjab Into a Crisis Zone

(This piece contains some spoilers.)

Set in Punjab’s fictional town of Dalerpura, Kohrra Season 2 returns to render mystery and violence—but this time, not only through spectacle or gore. Violence is ambient. It lingers.

A mother stares endlessly at the road and the motorcycle on which her son died; women flinch at raised voices; a migrant boy searching for his long-lost father is rebuked at every turn; a labourer’s body instinctively recoils in fear after encountering his master. Nothing erupts into melodrama, and yet brutality saturates every frame.

The central murder investigation, led by Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) and Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti), gradually reveals that the most haunting figure in the story is not a conventional villain, but a former bonded labourer (Rakesh Kumar) whose subjectivity has been hollowed out by years of captivity.

The chilling cattle-barn scene in the final episode is unforgettable. Preet (Pooja Bhamrrah), the woman whose murder anchors the plot, discovers Rakesh inside the barn and asks him to leave. Rakesh refuses to leave because that space of confinement has become legible to him as his “home." Freedom feels unfamiliar.

What unfolds then is not an outburst of cinematic aggression but something far more unsettling: a man who, even when unchained, returns blankly to the barn as though it were the only space he recognises as his own. The violence he commits in rage is not spontaneous, but a condition cemented in him over years of subjugation.