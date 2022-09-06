Explained | How We Got Here: A Brief History of LGBT Rights and Laws in India

6 September 2022 marks four years since the Supreme Court of India scrapped the law that criminalised same-sex relationships. On the historic date, a five-judge bench read down parts of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and allowed LGBT individuals to engage in consensual intercourse without fear of imprisonment.

But this wasn't always the case. Just 30 years before this, the same India that now allows people to take lovers of the same sex, was an India that persecuted openly gay people and an India where if you came out as gay or queer, you could lose your job.

So, how did the country make this transition? What changed from 1861 to 2018? A lot more than can be covered in 1,000 words. But today, on the anniversary of India's own LGBT rights day, we walk you through a brief history of LGBT laws in India.