'Maa Behen' Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine in a Bumpy, Playful Ride

In the dead of night, a howling mother (Madhuri Dixit) phones her two daughters—the older one married (Triptii Dimri), the younger, an aspiring content creator (Dharna Durga)—demanding they rush home to help her with an emergency. The body of a man is lying in a pool of blood in the other room, and she doesn’t know what to do. It’s a familiar premise, adding to a growing subgenre of dispose-of-the-body-to-protect-your-family-at-all-costs thrillers (Jaane Jaan, Drishyam, Tabbar).

But Suresh Triveni and writer Pooja Tolani give it a curious spin. Triveni, who’s had a busy year (Subedaar, Daldal), gives us yet another unexciting but undoubtedly interesting film that seems to have become his hallmark.