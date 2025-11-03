'The Taj Story': When WhatsApp Forwards Become a 165-Minute Film

What the movie promotes is anti-intellectualism, where experts in their fields are not to be taken seriously. A scene in the movie exemplifies this attitude quite well: a female journalist quizzes Das’s fellow guides on the myth of the Black Taj Mahal. The guides reply with full confidence that Shah Jahan wanted to construct a Black Taj Mahal opposite the existing one.

When the journalist asserts that the ASI refutes this theory for want of evidence, the guides say “Hum yahan roz kaam kartey hain, ASI ko kya pata, humein pata hai” (We work here at the Taj Mahal daily, the ASI knows nothing, we know).

To hone this point further, Das questions another scholar in court, Rehan Habib (possibly a pun at the stalwart of Indian history, Irfan Habib?) on the Padshahnama, which details how the land for the Taj Mahal was obtained by Shah Jahan.

Habib is presented a passage from the book in Persian and is asked to read it. He stammers and replies, “Meri Farsi pe command acchi nahin hai!” (My command on the Persian language is not good). Das uses this to brand vampanthi itihaskar as jahil (uncouth) and desh ke dushman (enemies of the state) who have ruined Indian history scholarship with their “intellectual terrorism”.

If this is truly a reference to Professor Irfan Habib, I would like to inform the reader that he has read more Persian documents and translated them than any other scholar of medieval Indian history.