‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Flawed but Affecting Partition Story

Nothing in Vedang Raina’s previous two films (Jigra and The Archies) prepares you for his deeply moving performance in Main Vaapas Aaunga. Playing Keenu, a young Sikh boy in Sargodha, pre-Partition Punjab (now in Pakistan), Raina gives a full, big, memorable performance, charting Keenu’s growth from a lovestruck teenager to a young man nursing the wounds of Partition. (And he also sings beautifully!)

In his old age, Keenu (now played by Naseeruddin Shah) is the ancient 95-year-old patriarch of a large family in Chandigarh. Shah is stirring as Dadaji, as he is now known, whose descent into dementia displays itself as a sudden desire to go back to Sargodha, visit his hometown and relive his youth, and chiefly reunite with his love, Afsana/Jiya (played with bounce by Sharvari).