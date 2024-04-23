'When I Started Working, I Did It For Money As Bills Had to Be Paid': Sonali

Sonali, who made her OTT debut with The Broken News, started working when she was in the 12th standard. She said that her parents were against her working in the film industry. Recalling the time when she started out Sonali said, "I can never forget the joy of the moment and the kind of security that it gave me. I kept craving for more."

Sonali, who entered the industry as a naïve youngster and then grew to love what she does said that she found the time when she started her career more challenging than when she was batting cancer. "More than the illness that I went through because I had amazing support at that time, I had the toughest tine when I started working in the industry. I was so raw. I had never been exposed to films, we were always given books. I didn't even know film and fashions magazines existed," the actor said.

Sonali, who had never lived in Mumbai before and moved to the city as her father had a transferable job said, "That period I didn't have friends, just family because you are constantly moving every two years. That support system was not there. I was also so young. The film industry world was so different for me, it felt like I was in Mars."

The Broken News, which is based on the BBC Studios format Press, is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The second season, slated to release on 3 May, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty