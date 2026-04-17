‘Matka King’ Review: A Flawed but Compelling Rise of a Gambling Don

I am almost always excited to watch a streaming show anchored in a specific decade of Indian history. Series like Black Warrant, Trial by Fire, Jubilee, and Taj Mahal 1989 stand out because they treat their characters as products of the cultural and political forces of their time. They unpack interpersonal dynamics against the backdrop of monumental events that shaped Indian history.

These forces not only define the lives of these characters but often upend them, altering their trajectories in lasting ways.

To that end, Prime Video’s Matka King, set in the 1960s-70s, is no different.