‘Bhooth Bangla’ Review: Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan Reunite for a Nothingburger

A Google search tells me the budget of Bhooth Bangla is Rs 120 crore. You can see almost none of that on screen. Priyadarshan's defeatingly dated film looks, sounds, and feels like it belongs to a decade ago, if not more. It's shoddily shot, the dubbing is on its own trip, and the editing ensures that scenes don't end as much as they whimper away, and fizzle out.

The score is intermittent and seems to forget it exists. We get odd, long stretches of silence, which feel strange for a film with such an animated tonality.