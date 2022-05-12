'I Was Scared of Cats Before 'Pet Puraan'': Sai Tamhankar

Actor Sai Tamhankar's latest show Pet Puraan streaming now on Sony LIV is about a couple choosing to become pet parents instead of having their own kids. Sai was earlier scared of cats but after she wrapped up the show, she had also become a pet parent.

The Quint caught up with the actor, surrounded by cats, and we spoke about shooting with co-actors who are animals and how life has changed since she adopted Banku, her cat, from the set of Pet Puraan.