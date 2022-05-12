ADVERTISEMENT

'I Was Scared of Cats Before 'Pet Puraan'': Sai Tamhankar

Actor Sai Tamhankar on adopting her cat Banku from the sets of 'Pet Puraan'.

Abira Dhar
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read

Actor Sai Tamhankar's latest show Pet Puraan streaming now on Sony LIV is about a couple choosing to become pet parents instead of having their own kids. Sai was earlier scared of cats but after she wrapped up the show, she had also become a pet parent.

The Quint caught up with the actor, surrounded by cats, and we spoke about shooting with co-actors who are animals and how life has changed since she adopted Banku, her cat, from the set of Pet Puraan.

The actor who is also a state level kabaddi player reveals how she became an actor by chance. Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Hope Maharashtrian Kusti player brings gold for India in Olympics: Tamhankar

Hope Maharashtrian Kusti player brings gold for India in Olympics: Tamhankar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×