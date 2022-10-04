'Thought I Won't be Able to Manage Both – Being a Mom & Working': Soha Ali Khan
'Earlier, women either had to be a superhero or a vamp,' says Shahana Goswami.
Actors Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami talk to The Quint about their work, their show Hush Hush, working with Tanuja Chandra, and roles for women evolving over the years.
Talking about being part of Hush Hush, Soha Ali Khan said, "I haven't been doing a lot of work in recent times and I thought I wouldn't be able to manage both, like being a mother and working because it's 12 hours a day for multiple days. That choice became easy for me when Tanuja called."
"To be able to get back to it and to know that you can look after a child and go to work and that there are people there to help you do that... it's been a really wonderful project to boost my confidence."Soha Ali Khan
Shahana Goswami opened up about how the way women are written in Hush Hush was exciting for her, "I'm very interested in things that are more nuanced. Even the fact that it's putting women in the forefront but not in a way that is emphasised or underlined was interesting to me. It was exciting to have this beautiful interwoven narrative that doesn't feel contrived."
The trio also talked about how roles for women have changed over the years.
"We've had stories that have women but we haven't necessarily been telling women's stories for the longest (time). It's interesting because it's just untapped. You haven't really seen stories from women's point-of-view."Kritika Kamra
Goswami talked about how even the portrayal of women in an industry like advertising has changed, "Earlier, you either had to be a superhero or a vamp, there was no in-between."
Further, the cast described their characters in 10 words or less and even played a game of 'Who's More Likely To'.
Watch the video for more.
