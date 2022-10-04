'Thought I Won't be Able to Manage Both – Being a Mom & Working': Soha Ali Khan

Actors Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami talk to The Quint about their work, their show Hush Hush, working with Tanuja Chandra, and roles for women evolving over the years.

Talking about being part of Hush Hush, Soha Ali Khan said, "I haven't been doing a lot of work in recent times and I thought I wouldn't be able to manage both, like being a mother and working because it's 12 hours a day for multiple days. That choice became easy for me when Tanuja called."