Trial By Fire: A Chat With Makers of the Netflix Series on the Uphaar Tragedy

“Knowing what they went through… Nothing was tough in comparison,” said actor Abhay Deol about playing a bereaved parent in his latest series, Trial by Fire which released on Netflix on Friday, 13 January.

The series is about the Uphaar fire tragedy of 1997 in which 59 people were killed, and is an adaption of a book by the same name written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who had lost their two children to the fire.