How 'Dhurandhar 2' Gaslights its Own Protagonist

Atif Ahmed taunts him, addressing him as “smackiye da beta” (son of a drug dealer). Not only is Jaskirat severely underestimated by those around him, he is also failed by the very system meant to protect him. His father is hanged by a power-hungry MLA.

His sister is gang-raped and eventually murdered by men who were intoxicated with power. But the minute he decides to retaliate against this injustice, he is sentenced to jail. There is a sadness to Jaskirat’s story that I, as a critic, found myself unexpectedly engulfed by. For a moment, I was truly invested in this character arc. Somewhere, deep down, I was rooting for him.

But then, Ajay Sanyal (played by R Madhavan) enters the picture.