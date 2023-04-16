ADVERTISEMENT

'Jubilee Didn't Delve Into Direct Politics of Partition': Vikramaditya Motwane

'Jubilee' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Swati Chopra
Published
1 min read

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Ram Kapoor, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in pivotal roles in a series of episodes that are set in the formative years of the Hindi film industry.

The Quint caught up with the director and the cast of Jubilee and spoke to them about using partition as a backdrop for their show, portraying historical characters, and more.

Speaking about blending historical events with his fictional show, Vikramaditya shared, "I don't think that at any point in time we are delving into the direct politics of the partition. But the partition here is a backdrop for our characters. It is about how partition affects them individually."

"We have used the topic of partition very effectively; we are not getting into any of the heart-wrenching stories of the time, but all the heart-wrenching stuff is happening to the people themselves. So, it helps the characters dramatically."
Vikramaditya further told The Quint.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

