'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' & 'Kantara' Eligible for Oscars 2023 Nominations

Some Indian films that made it to the list include filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rishab Shetty's Kantara.

Besides, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Pratibhan's Iravin Nizhal, Anup Bhandari's Vikrant Rona, and Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi are also part of the list.