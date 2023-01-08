'Watching This Film Was Such A Party': Oscar Winner Jessica Chastain on 'RRR'
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, hit the silver screens in March 2022. The film has received accolades from all around the globe and now Oscar winner Jessica Chastain has taken to social media to appreciate the film.
Jessica took to twitter to say, “Watching this film was such a party." To which the RRR makers said, “Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy.”
In addition, Rajamouli recently won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. Moreover, the film has been included in the Oscars shortlist for it's song 'Naatu Nattu', and it has received several nominations in various categories for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
RRR follows the story of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s. The film is set in pre-Independence India.
