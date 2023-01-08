'Watching This Film Was Such A Party': Oscar Winner Jessica Chastain on 'RRR'

In addition, Rajamouli recently won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. Moreover, the film has been included in the Oscars shortlist for it's song 'Naatu Nattu', and it has received several nominations in various categories for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

RRR follows the story of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s. The film is set in pre-Independence India.