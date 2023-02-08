Meet the Team Behind Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Royal Rajasthan Wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, 7 February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. As soon as pictures from the couple's big day surfaced on the internet, fans showered the couple with their warm wishes on social media.

Although the royal wedding was a hush-hush affair, we introduce you to the team responsible for it.

From wedding planners to wedding photographers, here's everyone behind Sidharth-Kiara's stunning wedding: