Here's a Glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Wedding Preparations

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are said to tie the knot on Tuesday, 7 February.
It seems the wedding preparations are in full swing at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding venue in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding is reportedly on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. In a viral video, we can see that preparations are underway to ensure that the groom arrives in style. 

In the video, we can see, what the decor may look like when the wedding is underway, take a look here:

Speculations were rife about the grand wedding for the past few months. However, the exact date of the event was not known. The Bollywood couple, have known each other for a few years now and have also starred in a movie together called Shershaah.

The wedding is being attended by Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Shahid Kapoor amongst others.

