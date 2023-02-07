Manish Malhotra, Diana Penty & Others Congratulate Newlyweds Kiara & Sidharth
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7 February 2023.
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February. The Shershaah co-stars got married in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst their close friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Guests consisted of Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Isha Ambani and others.
Many celebs took to social media to wish the happy couple on their special day, take a look:
Manish Malhotra posted a sweet message stating, "Lots and lots of Love and blessings to the beautiful couple Mrs and Mr Malhotra."
Manav Manglani wrote on Sidharth's Instagram comment section, "Love Love Love, Badhaai Ho." While Diana Penty said, "Congratulations guys!!!"
Mukesh Chhabra reacted with heart emoticons and Milap Zavera said, "Load and loads of love to both of you buddy."
Shashank Khaitan simply wrote, "Congrats." Anil Charanjeeth also reacted with emoticons stating, "Congratulations bro."
The couple, on the other hand, took to social media to share some pictures from their big day. They captioned the post "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."
