Manish Malhotra, Diana Penty & Others Congratulate Newlyweds Kiara & Sidharth

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February. The Shershaah co-stars got married in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst their close friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Guests consisted of Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Isha Ambani and others.

Many celebs took to social media to wish the happy couple on their special day, take a look: