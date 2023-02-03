Here's the Adorable Love Story of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly set to tie the knot.
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the talk of the town. The Shershaah co-stars, who have always remained hush-hush about their relationship, are reportedly tying the knot in the first week of February. For those of you who adored the couple's on-screen chemistry, may rest assured that their off-screen relationship is just as endearing!
Here's a detailed timeline of Sidharth and Kiara's adorable love story:
Kiara and Sidharth have always kept their relationship a secret. While you may think that they first met on the sets of Shershaah, that's not the case. The couple first met at the wrap up party of Kiara's 2018 film Lust Stories.
Kiara herself confirmed it in Koffee With Karan Season 7, where she shared, "We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night."
The Kabir Singh actor also confessed that she and Sidharth are definitely more than "close friends."
Kiara Advani in a still from Koffee With Karan Season 7.
Kiara and Sidharth's relationship rumours first started doing the rounds when the pair was spotted flying to South Africa for their first New Year's vacation together in 2019. This was after the pair signed their first film together, producer Karan Johar's Shershaah.
Although the two refrained from sharing any photos of themselves together on social media, it was easy for fans to deduce that they were together.
The individual pictures that they posted on their Instagram accounts were not only captured in the same location, but their captions were also strikingly similar.
Sharing her sun-kissed pictures from the adventurous safari in South Africa, Kiara captioned them, "Walking safari. #OneWithNature.
Whereas, Sidharth also shared similar pictures on his Instagram account, captioning them, "Starting the year with soaking up the morning sun. Mother Nature at its best!"
During the shoot of Shershaah, the two spent a lot of time together and grew closer.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.
Kiara and Sidharth began promoting the release of Shershaah, their first film together. The duo kept their fans glued to their social media handles with romantic reels and pictures that featured themselves. Given their natural chemistry, many fans claimed that the two weren't being as low-key about their relationship as they were trying to be.
Before the premiere of their film in 2021, Kiara also celebrated her 29th birthday with Sidharth. The Student of the Year actor was also spotted in a reel that Kiara posted from the celebration. While her caption suggested that the celebration comprised her "oldest and goldest crew," Sidharth was undoubtedly the new addition.
Take a look:
A few days before the release of their film, Sidharth posted another reel with Kiara, which led to speculations surrounding their relationship.
Aren't they cute together?!
After the release of Shershaah, the couple made frequent public appearances together. In January 2021, they were spotted at the airport returning from their second New Year's vacation in the Maldives. As per reports, Kiara also met Sidharth's parents following their return to Mumbai.
In August 2022, Kiara and Sidharth appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 separately, but Karan made sure they spilled the beans about their relationship. When Karan asked the actor about his wedding plans with Kiara, without denying or accepting the rumours, he said that he is manifesting "a bright future" with her.
Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Koffee With Karan Season 7.
Besides, the couple also celebrated one year of Shershaah's release together in the same month. Sidharth also took to Instagram to share another reel featuring himself and Kiara getting all lovey-dovey. He captioned it, "#1YearOfShershaah #SameFeelDifferentReel Yeh Dil Maange More (This heart wants more)."
What's more to say? See it yourself:
On Sidharth's 38th birthday on 16 January this year, Kiara shared an adorable close-up photo of herself with the actor gazing in her eyes and wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."
Here, take a look:
Kiara Advani wishes rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday.
Besides, Kiara was also seen attending the screening of Sidharth's latest film, Mission Majnu, recently. The couple was pictured together as Kiara was mingling with the cast and crew of the film.
Although Kiara and Sidharth haven't officially announced their wedding yet, several reports claim that the lovebirds are finally tying the knot on 6 February. As per reports, the much-awaited wedding will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
