'There Is Intrusiveness About Personal Lives Of Us Actors': Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film, Mission Majnu, is all set for its OTT premiere on 20 January. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, and Sharib Hashmi, among others, in pivotal roles. Based on true events from the 1970s, Sidharth plays the role of a spy in the film.

The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to him about his experience working on a variety of scripts, playing non-fictional characters, being in the public eye, completing ten years in the Indian film industry, his first film, and more.