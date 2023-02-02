Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding to Take Place in Jaisalmer: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in a still from an advertisement.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married in the first week of February. According to reports, the wedding will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and the preparations for it have already begun in full swing.
As per a report by India Today, the wedding is likely to be held at a five-star hotel, Suryagarh, in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place between 4 February to 5 February. The Shershaah co-stars will get married in the presence of their close friends and family.
As per reports, Sidharth was recently seen in Delhi. Reports suggest that the Mission Majnu actor will be travelling to Rajasthan with his parents and relatives, where the wedding is said to take place.
Kiara was also photographed leaving ace designer Manish Malhotra's house on 31 January, after her trial for her wedding ensemble.
As per reports, the soon-to-be-married couple will host a grand reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai.
