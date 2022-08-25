5 Moments From ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ That Prove Kiara & Shahid Are BFF Goals

The eighth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, 25 August. This time, Kabir Singh co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, graced the KWK couch. Unlike their on-screen characters in Kabir Singh, the actors seem to be really good friends in real life and share an adorable bond. The two filled the episode with lots of laughter, friendly banter, and as expected — some candid confessions, as well.

Here are 5 moments from the episode that prove Shahid and Kiara are truly BFF goals: