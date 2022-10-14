'Doesn't Bother Me': Sidhart Malhotra On Wedding Rumours With Kiara Advani

Kiara and Sidharth have been rumored to be in a relationship since starring opposite each other in Vishnuvardhan's 2021 film Shershaah. In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara admitted to being "more than close friends" with Sidharth while he appeared on the show and said that he's "manifesting a brighter happier future". After KJO's countless questions about whether the future will involve Kiara, the Kapoor & Sons actor responded, "If she (Kiara) would be, it would be great. But I am manifesting right now. Let's see."