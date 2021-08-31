Shershaah Is Amazon Prime’s Most-Watched Film, Sidharth Mahotra Is ‘Overwhelmed'

Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August. The film was written by Sandeep Shrivastava and was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

Talking about the film, producer Karan Johar said in a statement, "Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and every one associated with it."

He further stated, "PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra’s story is one that no Indian shall ever forget, that said, what we intended to do was to tell the story of what made him the brave heart he was, to look deeper into his life, his passion and his love for the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love Sidharth and Kiara’s performances and Vishnu’s directorial vision has received.”