I Was 12 or 13-Years-Old During Kargil War: Sidharth Malhotra on 'Shershaah'

The Captain Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah will release on 12 August on Prime Video. We met with the team of Shershaah in Kargil this week and spoke to them about the making of the film.

While Sidharth Malhotra who plays Captain Batra in the biopic says that it was an extremely challenging role for him, he also tells us how he met with Batra's family as part of preparing for his role. Kiara Advani plays Captain Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema and she recalls meeting with Dimple and being overwhelmed by the love story she shared. Director Vishnu Varadhan shares some of his favourite moments from the filming of Shershaah. Watch all this and more in the interview with team Shershaah at Kargil.