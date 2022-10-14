'Doesn't Bother Me': Sidharth Malhotra On Wedding Rumours With Kiara Advani
Malhotra will be next seen in Thank God (2022) while Advani will appear in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).
Social media has been abuzz with rumors about Bollywood duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tying the knot in April of next year. Speaking to India Today in a recent interview, Malhotra reacts to the rumors saying that this buzz "doesn't bother" him at all. The Shershaah actor also adds how difficult it is to keep matters concealed nowadays.
No, it doesn't bother me. After 10 years (in the Film industry), I don't think there is anything to be bothered about. If I was getting married, I think it would be very difficult to keep it a secret today. We have realized that somewhere or another (it) will come out.SIDHARTH MALHOTRA TO INDIA TODAY
Kiara and Sidharth have been rumored to be in a relationship since starring opposite each other in Vishnuvardhan's 2021 film Shershaah. In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara admitted to being "more than close friends" with Sidharth while he appeared on the show and said that he's "manifesting a brighter happier future". After KJO's countless questions about whether the future will involve Kiara, the Kapoor & Sons actor responded, "If she (Kiara) would be, it would be great. But I am manifesting right now. Let's see."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.