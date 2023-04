68th Filmfare Awards Nominations List: Alia Bhatt, Tabu Get 'Best Actress' Nod

The nominees for the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 were announced on Monday, 24 April. The nominations were announced in 19 main categories, out of which several awards were announced in the technical and non-technical categories.

This year's award ceremony will be hosted by Salman Khan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez will light up the Filmfare stage with their performances.

Here is the complete list of nominations: