'Bhediya' Box Office Day 5: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Film Collects 35-36 Crore

The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe.
Varun Dhawan in the poster for Bhediya.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya which was released on 25 November approximately minted 35-36 crore on the fifth day, reports India Today. The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Roohi.

As per the report, the Varun Dhawan film will soon collect Rs 40-45 crore at the box office. Bhediya came one work after Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 hit the box office. Devgn's film has performed well in the theatres and has crossed the 100 crore mark.

The film also takes a new look at the age old folklore of werewolves. And apart from Varun's CGI-aided transformation into a vicious werewolf, the film also features a remix of the popular song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' from the animated Jungle Book series.

