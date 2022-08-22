67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Date, Venue, Streaming Channel, Nominations, and Host

The 67th edition of the Filmfare Awards is back and ready to celebrate the top talents in Bollywood. It is considered to be one of the most prestigious award shows in Bollywood as every artist in the industry dreams to win the Black Lady at least once in their career. The Filmfare Awards have been continuing for over six decades and now the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 will honour the best actors in Bollywood in 2021.

The 67th edition of the Filmfare Awards is all set to be telecast on 9 September 2022. Apart from the award distribution, one can watch different entertainment acts and memorable moments during the event. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will be hosting the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022.