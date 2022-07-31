R Madhavan Thanks Rajinikanth for Blessings After Release of ‘Rocketry'

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019R Madhavan Thanks Rajinikanth for Blessings After Release of ‘Rocketry'

R Madhavan shared a video on Instagram where he is touching superstar Rajinikanth's feet.
R Madhavan recently shared a video that shows Rajinikanth blessing him. The two met along with Nambi Narayanan, following the release of Madhavan’s film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The video shows Rajinikanth putting a shawl around Madhavan’s shoulders as a way of blessing him. Madhavan reciprocates by touching his feet.

R Madhavan took to his social media and wrote, “When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity.Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀 (sic)”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released on 1 July 2022 and was also R Madhavan’s directorial debut.

Published: 31 Jul 2022,02:52 PM IST
