R Madhavan Thanks Rajinikanth for Blessings After Release of ‘Rocketry'

Rajinikanth, R Madhavan, and Nambi Narayanan in a recent photo.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@actormaddy)
R Madhavan recently shared a video that shows Rajinikanth blessing him. The two met along with Nambi Narayanan, following the release of Madhavan’s film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
The video shows Rajinikanth putting a shawl around Madhavan’s shoulders as a way of blessing him. Madhavan reciprocates by touching his feet.
R Madhavan took to his social media and wrote, “When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity.Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀 (sic)”
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released on 1 July 2022 and was also R Madhavan’s directorial debut.
