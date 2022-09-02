Aamir Khan Waives Acting Fees Upon Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure: Report

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Laal SIngh Chaddha.
(Image Courtesy: Google)
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan has decided to completely waive his acting fees after his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha incurred heavy losses in the box office.
Directed by Advait Chandan, the Hindi remake of the 1994 cult classic Forrest Gump also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.
The film was shot in over a hundred locations and banked on a hefty budget of Rs 180 crore. However, its worldwide collections could only amount to Rs 90 crore, as per reports.
"If Aamir Khan decided to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose nominal money," divulged a source close to Bollywood Hungama.
