ADVERTISEMENT

'I Look For You Everywhere': Janhvi Kapoor Pens Touching Note For Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to write a touching note ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'I Look For You Everywhere': Janhvi Kapoor Pens Touching Note For Sridevi
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a touching note on her last mother, veteran actor Sridevi days ahead of her death anniversary on Tuesday, 21 February. The heartfelt note expressed how she thinks of her beloved mother all the time and strives to make her proud in everything she does. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi wrote took to social media to write, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."

Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai in 2018. The veteran actor was known for her work in Chandni, Mr India and more. Her career in Indian cinema spanned over 50 years. Following her footsteps, Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor have also become actors.

Also Read

'A Book That Befits Her Extraordinary Life': Boney Kapoor On Sridevi's Biography

'A Book That Befits Her Extraordinary Life': Boney Kapoor On Sridevi's Biography

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sridevi   Janhvi Kapoor 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×