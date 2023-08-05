Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 50 Written Update: Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Elvish also argued with Avinash over the ration task and told him that he is egoistic and cold hearted. Avinash replied to Elvish that he is just blabbering and his talks make no sense. Elvish used abusive language against Avinash and told him that he will see him out of Bigg Boss house.

Jad requested both Elvish and Avinash to calm down and said do not spoil the taste during the last days of the show, and probably it is his last night in the show and he might get evicted tomorrow.

Abhishek advised Elvish that he should not use abusive language in the show, especially in front of the girls. Elvish said I feel sorry for the language, and I am not adamant to apologize like Avinash.

Abhishek discussed with Elvish and said we both use wrong language in the show, and we should be careful about it. Abhishek said that there are hundreds of camera in the house and we are being judged.

Abhishek gave a pendent to Jad and told him that If you go tomorrow, it is for you. Bebika told Avinash that Abhishek gave a farewell gift to Jad, Avinash replied that who is he to decide that who will and who won't go out of the show.

Avinash told Elvish that it is not good to use foul language. Elvish replied that it is normal in our community. Avinash said that it means you agree that it is a part of your living, Elvish said yes. Later, Elvish apologized to Avinash, and both reconciled.