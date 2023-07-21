Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 35 Written Update: Pooja Wins the Captaincy Task

Read the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 35 written update for 21 July here.
(Photo: The Quint)
AsThe morning in Bigg Boss OTT house starts with Abhishek, Aashika and Elvish having a conversation about their sleeping arrangement. Bigg Boss announces the new task for captaincy where the 5 contestants- Bebika, Avinash, Pooja, Falaq, and Jad will participate. There are stands with the names of the participating contestants on each stand and they have to put clay on their signs while trying to destroy the clay sign of other competing contestants.
After each round, Abhishek has the right to choose the best performer and that contestant will remove the name of one of the other competing contestants in the captaincy task. The other contestants of the house can also remove clay from the people’s board whom they do not want to see as captain. They cannot help the participants in putting or protecting their clay formations. They can only remove the clay. Abhishek cannot make any new rules. After every round, Abhishek gets to decide whose board has the maximum clay and can take the game forward accordingly. Bebika tries to convince Abhishek to help her with the task and they do sit-ups and apologzse to each other.
The first buzzer is heard and contestants have begun to put the clay on their stands. Falaq is seen removing Manisha’s clay, Jiah removes Bebika’s clay while Aashika and Elvish remove Avinash’s clay. Abhishek removes Jad’s clay as well. Avinash and Aashika get into a fight over a physical tiff- Avinash says she got hurt from her nails while she says that he threw clay on her. Jiah also claims that Bebika is hurting her while trying to protect the clay formation. Jad isn’t playing since he doesn’t like how Abhishek is attacking him but Abhishek convinces him to be a sport. In the first round, Abhishek feels Jad is the best player and he gets an opportunity to remove a competing contestant from the captaincy task. Jad removes Falaq’s name from the captaincy task. Jad is still not playing the game. Falaq, Avinash, and Jiah have a problem with Aashika’s strategy in the task and they ask Abhishek to look into it.
The next task buzzer is heard and the rest four contestants have start putting the clay. Avinash and Aashika again get into an argument where she asks him to play with respect and calls him a donkey. Jiah and Bebika get into a fun banter in the task. Abhishek removes the clay from Jad‘s board. Abhishek is seen removing Pooja’s clay as well. In the second round, Abhishek chooses Pooja and she removes Bebika from the captaincy task. Abhishek is disappointed with Jad’s behavior, Abhi feels Jad should not get affected by task or nomination. Aashika tells Pooja about how Avinash hit her with a clay ball. After the third buzzer, Bebika removes Pooja‘s clay and everyone screams how Bebika is bringing the real twist in the game. There’s a continuous tiff between Avinash and Aashika and she repeatedly calls him a donkey While he calls her a buffalo and Abhishek claims it’s body shaming.
Abhishek also gets into an argument with Avinash. They call each other names and they lose their cool and it turns into a huge fight. Everyone else tries to calm down Abhishek since he’s the task supervisor. They are seen cursing and hurling abuses at each other. Again, Avinash and Aashika are seen screaming at each other. In this round, Abhishek again chooses Pooja and she removes Avinash’s name since Jad will be a better captain.
Pooja starts playing with clay and asks Jad to enjoy it too. Manisha is strategizing with Elvish and Abhishek for the task. Pooja also becomes a part of the conversation. The buzzer is heard again when Bebika starts removing clay from Pooja’s board and everyone starts playing with the clay. Manisha helps Pooja because she wants her to become the captain. The rest of the housemates remove Jad’s clay. In this round, Abhishek takes Pooja’s name again and she removes Jad’s name from the captaincy task. And with this the task ends and Pooja becomes the new captain. Later, few of the housemates are seen having fun in the pool.
The bell from the store room rings and the weekly ration is sent in good amount. Abhishek feels Pooja played smart in the task while Manisha refuses. Elvish asks Manisha to stop going behind Jad after how he behaves with her. Later, Avinash and Abhishek discuss their fight during the task. Falaq tries to calm down Avinash. Later, different groups are seen discussing Avinash and Abhishek‘s fight. A new brand-sponsored task needs three teams and they have to perform a dance together and the performance will be judged by Pooja. The winning team will get Lenskart’s glasses as a winning prize. The winning team includes Jad, Manisha, and Jiah. Later, Pooja thanks Manisha, Elvish, and Aashika for helping her in the captaincy task.
