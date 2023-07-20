Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 34 Update: Jiah and Avinash Get a Secret Task

Avinash is called into the confession room and Bigg Boss gives him a secret task. He needs to sit on the throne and curse Elvish for 5 minutes, ask Jiah to cook something special for Elvish, and feed him with her own hands. His third task is to convince Falaq to give Elvish a head massage while complimenting him. If he succeeds, he will get to decide the 5 competitors for the captaincy race. Avinash comes outside and tells everything to Jiah and Falaq.

Elvish gives a task to Avinash which he tries to procrastinate while Jiah tries to be nice to him for completing the secret task. Avinash doesn’t come for the dictatorship task so Elvish calls Abhishek for the task. Abhishek repeats the lines and reads aloud the lines written on the board. Abhishek and Avinash get into an argument since Avi is ruining the task. Avinash has taken his seat on the throne and has started highlighting Elvish’s bad traits as a part of the secret task. Jiah is making cupcakes as said by Avinash. Abhishek and Avinash are in an argument where Abhi is trying to make him understand wherein Jiah comes in between and pretends like she’s also not supportive of Avinash’s behavior. Jiah tells Avinash that she will not give him cupcakes but will feed everyone else. Pooja has understood that Avinash has been given a task while Avi also takes her in his team wherein she also has to act and pretend.

Abhishek tells Elvish that he might have gotten a secret task but Elvish’s still confused about it. Abhishek also tells this to Manisha to which she replies that she also feels there’s a sudden change in Jiah’s and Falaq’s behavior. The housemates feel that it is all a part of the secret task but Falaq tries to convince them that Avi has been a bit different for the past few days.