Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 34 Update: Jiah and Avinash Get a Secret Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 34 written update is here for interested fans.
The new day in the Bigg Boss OTT house begins with Jiah, Elvish, and Manisha in the kitchen when Jiah feels someone is calling out her name but the other two feel she is faking it. She again feels that someone is calling her and the housemates are trying to understand what’s wrong with her.
Later, Jiah screamed in the garden area when she was alone and the housemates run to her when she says that she didn't scream. Falaq asks Jiah if it‘s a prank. Abhishek, Elvish, Aashika, and Manisha also think it’s a prank. Later, Jiah is seen staring at Jad in a weird way. Manisha puts makeup on to look like a ghost and scares people around the house while having fun. Elvish, Manisha, and Abhishek are seen having fun and recreating scenes from horror movies.
Avinash is called into the confession room and Bigg Boss gives him a secret task. He needs to sit on the throne and curse Elvish for 5 minutes, ask Jiah to cook something special for Elvish, and feed him with her own hands. His third task is to convince Falaq to give Elvish a head massage while complimenting him. If he succeeds, he will get to decide the 5 competitors for the captaincy race. Avinash comes outside and tells everything to Jiah and Falaq.
Elvish gives a task to Avinash which he tries to procrastinate while Jiah tries to be nice to him for completing the secret task. Avinash doesn’t come for the dictatorship task so Elvish calls Abhishek for the task. Abhishek repeats the lines and reads aloud the lines written on the board. Abhishek and Avinash get into an argument since Avi is ruining the task. Avinash has taken his seat on the throne and has started highlighting Elvish’s bad traits as a part of the secret task. Jiah is making cupcakes as said by Avinash. Abhishek and Avinash are in an argument where Abhi is trying to make him understand wherein Jiah comes in between and pretends like she’s also not supportive of Avinash’s behavior. Jiah tells Avinash that she will not give him cupcakes but will feed everyone else. Pooja has understood that Avinash has been given a task while Avi also takes her in his team wherein she also has to act and pretend.
Abhishek tells Elvish that he might have gotten a secret task but Elvish’s still confused about it. Abhishek also tells this to Manisha to which she replies that she also feels there’s a sudden change in Jiah’s and Falaq’s behavior. The housemates feel that it is all a part of the secret task but Falaq tries to convince them that Avi has been a bit different for the past few days.
Avinash removes Manisha from the captaincy race telling that he didn’t like her captaincy. Abhishek advises Elvish to behave sweetly in spite of the rude behavior of the housemates so that they aren’t successful in the secret task. Elvish criticizes the housemates one by one as a part of the dictatorship task. Falaq again massages Elvish’s head while giving him compliments. Jiah, Falaq, and Avinash pretend to fight. Pooja has asked Abhishek to not go outside but sit in the hall. Abhishek informs his group about the same while Falaq screams that there is a snake in the seating area so that housemates come out of the hall and Avinash runs to the activity area and removes Aashika from the captaincy race.
Avinash is disappointed that Pooja has told Abhishek about the secret task. Bebika and Abhishek get into an argument and Bebika starts crying when Jad and Elvish try to console her. Avinash confronts Pooja and she tells him that she told Abhishek about the secret task when he asked. The buzzer is heard again and Elvish chooses Manisha to read the statements on the board and repeat his statements. After Elvish leaves the throne, Avinash takes the throne and criticizes Elvish.
Jad and Falaq take other housemates outside in the garden when Avinash again sneaks to the activity area and removes Jiah from the captaincy race so that others get a chance to showcase their captaincy skills. Everyone gathers in the hall and Bigg Boss tells them about the secret task. Now that Avinash has been successful in the task, his chosen housemates will be a part of the captaincy task.
Everyone discusses the task and Pooja tells Abhishek’s group how she tried giving them hints about the secret task but they didn’t understand. The group decides to make Pooja the captain. Now comes a sponsored task of a toothpaste brand wherein the housemates will have to ask seven questions from Jiah and she has to answer all seven questions. The first name Jiah takes is Manisha- one who is always angry and needs to laugh out loud forgetting everything. Her next name is Jad for sugarcoating things and not saying them as it is.
The next name she takes is Aashika for not being trustworthy. Jiah takes Abhishek’s name for being unhygienic and for being an expert in the game. She takes Aashika’s name for being more strong in the game. Jiah takes Elvish’s name for being troublesome and creating problems for the housemates. Jad seems disappointed with Jiah for taking his name on the sugarcoating trait but she tries to justify her answer. Bebika and Abhishek fight again and in the process waste food which makes Falaq angry.
