Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 33 Update: Elvish Becomes Dictator Of the House

Falaq tells Jiah that she must have not done that. She could have added salt or lemon. Later, Jiah apologized to Elvish and he accepted the apology. Elvish asks Jiah to wash the dishes. Pooja’s duty is to stay with Elvish. The housemates march in the garden area and praise him. Elvish asks Falaq to be his personal assistant and stay away from Avinash for the day. Abhishek is sent by the dictator to call Avinash, Falaq, and Jiah from the washroom area since they are hiding there to avoid the tasks.

The alarm is heard again and Elvish chooses Avinash to read the statements on the board but Avinash says everything opposite from what is written on the board. Abhishek and Aashika ask Avinash to get over with the task. Avinash does not repeat the statements as said by Elvish and they get into an argument. Elvish passes a statement that she will romance Avinash’s girl after he is evicted and Falaq gets angry at the statement to which Elvish replies that he didn’t take a name.

Avinash and Abhishek get into a fight as Abhi seems annoyed about Avi’s performance in the task. Bebika tries to cool down Elvish. He then asks Aashika to complete the task and they keep it light and positive. Later, Elvish goes to Jiah to have a conversation which turns into an argument and he threatens Avinash to meet outside. Jiah comes to wash the utensils when Abhishek and Manisha offer her help. Jiah feels triggered by Aashika’s behavior and she leaves the task in between. These housemates get into an argument but later Jiah completes the task.

Abhishek is seen appreciating Falaq but takes a dig at Avinash for not performing the task and calls him a donkey. Falaq and Avinash feel that Abhishek is losing track of the game. Abhishek and Jiah discuss if they should follow a love angle. The task's duration is over for today but will be resumed again the next day. Manisha is seen advising Aashika to start flirting with Abhishek before Jiah does. In the bedroom, Jiah and Abhishek are seen flirting in a fun way with each other in front of Falaq.