Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 33 Update: Elvish Becomes Dictator Of the House

Read the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 33 written details for 19 July 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The morning in the Bigg Boss OTT house starts with a fun banter between Avinash and Falaq. Manisha and Elvish are seen talking about the housemates in a corner. Falaq, Avinash, and Bebika are seen having fun in the garden area. Avinash and Pooja are seen discussing Abhishek’s behavior, and how he has been insecure about the nomination.
Pooja, Falaq, and Abhishek get into a small argument because of Abhishek’s nomination (Abhishek nominated Falaq the previous day). Jad is seen telling Abhishek that he feels Manisha is fake and behaves differently in a task to which Abhishek makes him understand that she is really concerned about Jad. Bigg Boss announces that Manisha’s captaincy is over along with the Elvish’s punishment.
The new captaincy task involves Elvish’s dictatorship. Elvish can give orders to the housemates and criticize them. He is a cruel, evil, and selfish dictator. Alarm will be heard thrice in the house when everyone will gather around Elvish’s throne, praise him and take two rounds of the garden. Elvish will choose a person and that person will wear the headphones and read the statements written on the board. The person will also criticize himself and repeat Elvish’s statements.
The first alarm rings and housemates gather around Elvish. The dictator chooses Jiah and tells her that she cooks slowly and needs to roam around the house. He chooses Bebika and tells her that she cooks food in large quantities and wastes food. He also criticised her food quality and singing. Next is Falaq and he asks her to be more active in the house and give him more attention. Elvish asks Abhishek to be kind and give less orders.
Elvish asks Avinash to broom the house properly and change his attitude. The housemates are having fun since Elvish has been fun and entertaining in the task. The second alarm is heard and Elvish chooses Falaq to read the statements on the board. He makes her repeat statement like- “Avinash Dheela hai”, Elvish is better than Avinash, My accent is fake, I love Elvish, etc. Falaq doesn’t repeat few statements and housemates tells them that the task is getting boring.
Elvish asks Jiah to get a glass of water and then asks Jad to cut an apple which they obey. He asks Avinash to wash the utensils to which he replies that he will complete the task 15-20 minutes later. Jiah is seen laughing in the corner because she has given Elvish soapy tap water and he is drinking it without realizing it. Later, he finds out and gets in an argument with Jiah. Elvish gets angry and tells that he will break the glass on Jiah and they continue fighting. Later, Aashika and Jiah are also seen fighting over house chores.
Falaq tells Jiah that she must have not done that. She could have added salt or lemon. Later, Jiah apologized to Elvish and he accepted the apology. Elvish asks Jiah to wash the dishes. Pooja’s duty is to stay with Elvish. The housemates march in the garden area and praise him. Elvish asks Falaq to be his personal assistant and stay away from Avinash for the day. Abhishek is sent by the dictator to call Avinash, Falaq, and Jiah from the washroom area since they are hiding there to avoid the tasks.
The alarm is heard again and Elvish chooses Avinash to read the statements on the board but Avinash says everything opposite from what is written on the board. Abhishek and Aashika ask Avinash to get over with the task. Avinash does not repeat the statements as said by Elvish and they get into an argument. Elvish passes a statement that she will romance Avinash’s girl after he is evicted and Falaq gets angry at the statement to which Elvish replies that he didn’t take a name.
Avinash and Abhishek get into a fight as Abhi seems annoyed about Avi’s performance in the task. Bebika tries to cool down Elvish. He then asks Aashika to complete the task and they keep it light and positive. Later, Elvish goes to Jiah to have a conversation which turns into an argument and he threatens Avinash to meet outside. Jiah comes to wash the utensils when Abhishek and Manisha offer her help. Jiah feels triggered by Aashika’s behavior and she leaves the task in between. These housemates get into an argument but later Jiah completes the task.
Abhishek is seen appreciating Falaq but takes a dig at Avinash for not performing the task and calls him a donkey. Falaq and Avinash feel that Abhishek is losing track of the game. Abhishek and Jiah discuss if they should follow a love angle. The task's duration is over for today but will be resumed again the next day. Manisha is seen advising Aashika to start flirting with Abhishek before Jiah does. In the bedroom, Jiah and Abhishek are seen flirting in a fun way with each other in front of Falaq.
