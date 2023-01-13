Bigg Boss 16, 13 January Episode 105 Written Update: Shukravaar ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16, 13 January 2023 Episode 105: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan Full written Update.
Bigg Boss 16, 13 January 2023 Full Written Update Shukravaar Ka Vaar: The episode started with Salman Khan on the BB stage and he congratulated Rajamouli and his team for winning golden globe awards for Naatu Naatu song. Salman wished everyone on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.
Salman Khan announced the entry of VVIPs - Bharti and Harsh into the Bigg Boss house. Both Harsh and Bharti cracked some funny jokes and entertained the contestants.
Bharti appreciated the bonding of Abdu and Sajid. She also made fun of Shalin and Tina's relation. Bharti said that the Rs 2000 notes have been banned and all contestants were shocked. Later, she clarified that she was kidding.
Bharti told Tina that she want to hug her but instead hugged Archana saying that if her mother can made a mistake, so can she. Bharti said Bigg Boss is too much active this year. Bigg Boss welcomed Bharti and Harsh and both got excited.
Harsh and Bharti said that they will play a lot of games with housemates. In the first game, team pink vs team yellow, team pink won. In the second game, yellow and pink teams were divided into partners. Both partners were blindfolded. One partner had to taste the food and other one had to guess the name of the food. Yellow team played first followed by the pink team. The yellow team won the game.
Harsh and Bharti said that since both yellow and pink teams are equal now, there will be finale game that will break the tie. The game is called 'Chalte Chalte Gir Pade' in which contestants had to carry water and fill buckets by walking on a platform that is slippery and moving. Pink team played first and then the yellow team. Team pink won the game.
Harsh said there will be one more task in which housemates were shown some cards and they had to rank other contestants from 1 to 3. Archana was given "Kaamchor" card and she ranked Stan on number 1, Sreejita on 2, and Tina on 3.
Shiv was given "Jis Ka Astitva Nahi Hai" card. He ranked Soundarya on number 1, Tina on 2, and Shalin on 3. Priyanka was given a 'Gadha' card. She ranked Shalin on number 1, Tina on number 2, and Soundarya on number 3.
Shalin was given a "Galat Sonch" card. He ranked Tina number 1, Archana number 2 and Priyanka number 3. The task ended and pink team won rewards.
Salman Khan entered the house and wished Happy Lohri and Happy Makar Sankranti to housemates. Salman teased Tina and Sreejita about Tina's mom's incident. He asked Archana to recreate the scene in which Tina's mom accidently hugged Sreejita instead of Tina.
Salman made fun of Archana's brother and told Archana that Gulshan has been selected in Jhalak Dikhla Ja as cameraperson. Shalin and Shiv mimicked the dance moves of Gulshan and everyone burst out laughing.
Salman asked Nimrit about the significance of Lohri. She replied it is getting rid of the negativities and beginning of new life. Salman gave a new task to contestants in which they had to throw popcorn into the fire by mentioning the weaknesses that they want to get rid off from their lives. All contestants mentioned their weaknesses and threw popcorn into the fire.
Salman Khan welcomed Bharti and Harsh on the Bigg Boss stage. Bharti said we get money for comedy on other shows but in Bigg Boss we get lakhs of rupees for creating ruckus.
Bharti and Harsh congratulated Salman Khan for Bigg Boss being the number one non-fictional show. Bharti told Salman that since he promised her that he will launch her son "Gola" so she brought her son.
Bharti said she and Harsh is going for a show in Jaipur and left Gola/ Laksh with him. Later, Bharti teased Salman and asked him to sign an autograph for his son Gola. She said Salman has signed papers in which he transferred his Panvel farm house property to her son's name.
Salman, Harsh, and Bharti danced together and Salman gifted his personalised bracelet to Laksh. Both Bharti and Harsh left the stage along with their son Gola.
Salman entered the house and announced that Sreejita is evicted from the show. He wished best of luck to Sreejita, she bid goodbye to all contestants and left the Bigg Boss house.
Shalin and Priyanka said Sreejita was a nice girl by heart. Both said that no one has been evicted from Mandli. Priyanka said only honest people have to fight alone. The episode ended.
