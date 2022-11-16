COP27: Climate Expert Tells Why Negotiations Should Matter to Urban India

Would it be fair to say that climate finance is possibly the most important issue at this COP?

Absolutely, because when you talk about justice, what does that translate to? It translates into money that can be used for buying green technology, preparing ourselves for disasters such as retrofitting our homes or building dikes or strengthening our early warning systems.

So now when people are facing climate emergency, we need to rebuild their homes and livelihood. So if you don’t have money and you’re only talking, it just does not work.

Rich countries have caused the problem, because of the industrialization they have done over the last hundred years, and they pay for it. It’s about the principle of 'polluter pays'.

Because the US is the biggest historical emitter. A quarter of emissions that are in the atmosphere right now are from the US. Another quarter from the European Union.

When we target the US and the European Union, there is a reason behind that. There is science. Put together, these two blocs are responsible for half of the cumulative greenhouse gas emissions.