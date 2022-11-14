COP 27: gypt Climate Summit Started with a Bang but May End with a Whimper

As always in recent years, climate negotiations have come down to money. A lack of progress on climate finance may call into question the ability of the annual summit to make any headway at all in climate action, besides setting targets that are ultimately dependent on financial flows from the wealthy to poorer nations.

And in that aspect, the U.S. has been found wanting in COP27, again. John Kerry, the U.S. presidential envoy on climate, has made it clear that negotiations on the critical issue of compensating poor nations for the adverse impacts of climate change won’t end with rich countries signing up for open-ended liabilities. “That’s just not happening,” he emphasised at a press conference at COP27. The U.S., however, is engaged in a genuine dialogue on trying to make something work on loss and damage, Kerry added.

That stance is not enough, civil society organisations said, echoing the stance of countries from the Global South.