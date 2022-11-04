COP 27: What India Stood for in COP & Our Agenda in 2022

As COP27 inches closer and governments around the world gear up to share their climate goals and talk about climate crisis, here's a look at India's agenda at previous COPs (Conference of Parties on climate change).

As with each COP, India seems to have one particular agenda on the table for this COP as well: Climate finance.

The debate has been going on since the promise for climate finance was first made during COP15 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

India and other developing countries plan to hold the developed world accountable to their promise of paying 100 billion dollars as climate finance at COP 27.